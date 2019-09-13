L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 197.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.98. 353,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $120.72. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

