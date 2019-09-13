KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Shares Up 2.1%

KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.37 and last traded at $38.37, 120 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.75.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

