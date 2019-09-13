Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.32. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 2,055,580 shares traded.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is -38.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 114,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.