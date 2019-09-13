Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €41.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($48.26) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHIA. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.80 ($48.60) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.40 ($49.30).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

