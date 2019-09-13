Konekt Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KKT)

Konekt Limited (ASX:KKT) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Konekt has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.
About Konekt
