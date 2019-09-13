Konekt Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KKT)

Konekt Limited (ASX:KKT) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Konekt has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

About Konekt

Konekt Limited provides organizational health and risk management solutions in Australia. It provides injury prevention solutions, such as pre-employment assessments, onsite worker health checks, ergonomic assessments, manual handling assessments and trainings, and seminars. The company also offers return to work injury management solutions, including return to work with same or new employer, single assessment, tail claims management, and injury adjustment counselling services, as well as return to work income protection claim solutions for private and government organizations.

