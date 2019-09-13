Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Knights Group Holdings PLC (LON:KGH) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 313.76 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 309 ($4.04), 956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 1.27 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

In other Knights Group news, insider Balbinder Singh Johal sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £1,347,500 ($1,760,747.42).

Knights Group Company Profile (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate and commercial legal services. The company was founded in 1759 and is headquartered in Newcastle-under-Lyme, the United Kingdom.

