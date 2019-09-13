Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Kirby from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.13.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 254,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,140. Kirby has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $711,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $483,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,148,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,025,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

