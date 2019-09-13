Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,517,600 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the July 31st total of 10,852,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

