Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, COSS, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, Kin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00201773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.15 or 0.01140566 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00086762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, DDEX, Fatbtc, Stellarport, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

