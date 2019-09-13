Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities restated an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.25 ($4.43).

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.79) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 million and a P/E ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 99.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.60. Kier Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

