Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEG. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSE:KEG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 4.31. Key Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. The company had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

