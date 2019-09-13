Key Energy Services (KEG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Key Energy Services (NYSE: KEG) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2019 – Key Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

9/12/2019 – Key Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2019 – Key Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

9/4/2019 – Key Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2019 – Key Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

8/20/2019 – Key Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

8/15/2019 – Key Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2019 – Key Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2019 – Key Energy Services was given a new $3.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Key Energy Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

7/31/2019 – Key Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:KEG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 334,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. Key Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Get Key Energy Services Inc alerts:

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts forecast that Key Energy Services Inc will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 377,176 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.