KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KAZ. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.87) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 700.83 ($9.16).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of KAZ traded up GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 459.80 ($6.01). 1,579,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 479.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 578.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Charles Watson bought 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.