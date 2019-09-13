KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 575 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.87) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 700.83 ($9.16).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of KAZ stock traded up GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 459.80 ($6.01). 1,579,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 375.80 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 479.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 578.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.79%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Charles Watson purchased 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £14,671.92 ($19,171.46). Also, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.