Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.11

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.11 and traded as low as $8.59. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 1,859 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

