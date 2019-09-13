Karen Gibson Sells 4,527 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP Karen Gibson sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67,515.00, for a total transaction of $305,640,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,580,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Quidel stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.16. 248,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Quidel’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 836.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

