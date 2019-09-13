K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Trading 6.9% Higher

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.01, 214,311 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 510,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$4.50 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.