Jungheinrich (JUN3) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jungheinrich (ETR: JUN3):

9/13/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €22.00 ($25.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €24.00 ($27.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Jungheinrich was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JUN3 stock traded up €0.32 ($0.37) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €22.72 ($26.42). The company had a trading volume of 158,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. Jungheinrich AG has a 52 week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 52 week high of €33.50 ($38.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

