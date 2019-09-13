JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $671.21

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $671.21 and traded as high as $700.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 22,694 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 671.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 543.12. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

