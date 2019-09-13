Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $1,682,399.94 in Stock

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 37,986 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,399.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 132,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,070.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 159,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

