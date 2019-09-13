John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 632 ($8.26).

LON:WG traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 413 ($5.40). 2,060,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 353 ($4.61) and a one year high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 48.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £35,900 ($46,909.71). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 769 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £3,952.66 ($5,164.85). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,405 shares of company stock worth $7,917,102.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

