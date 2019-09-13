Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to announce sales of $11.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.17 million. Jernigan Capital reported sales of $9.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $43.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.44 million to $43.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.22 million, with estimates ranging from $48.27 million to $55.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 165.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,082. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 690,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jernigan Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,843 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.