Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chegg from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

CHGG opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 306,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,114 shares of company stock worth $47,708,823. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Chegg by 1,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1,834.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 870.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

