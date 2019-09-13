Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 65000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaxon Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaxon Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.