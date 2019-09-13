Japara Healthcare Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
ASX JHC traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.23 ($0.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Japara Healthcare has a twelve month low of A$0.97 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of A$1.82 ($1.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.29.
Japara Healthcare Company Profile
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Japara Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japara Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.