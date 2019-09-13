Japara Healthcare Ltd to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

ASX JHC traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$1.23 ($0.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $327.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Japara Healthcare has a twelve month low of A$0.97 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of A$1.82 ($1.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.29.

Japara Healthcare Company Profile

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

