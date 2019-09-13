James M. Chadwick Sells 4,906 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director James M. Chadwick sold 4,906 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $173,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706 shares in the company, valued at $60,170.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE STC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 403,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,352. The company has a market capitalization of $840.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.56. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $472.08 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,043,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after buying an additional 99,746 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 551,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after buying an additional 111,534 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 412,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.