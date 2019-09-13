J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JDW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,303.13 ($17.03).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.25) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,645.20 ($21.50).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

