IVRNET (CVE:IVI) Shares Up 25%

IVRNET (CVE:IVI)’s share price was up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About IVRNET (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

