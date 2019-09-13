ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.11

Shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.11 and traded as low as $11.63. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1,641 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

