iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 379.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $653,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.70. The company had a trading volume of 361,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,975. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $130.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.63.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

