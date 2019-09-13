iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $130.31

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.31 and last traded at $130.06, with a volume of 1942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYF. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

