iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 113.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.47. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

