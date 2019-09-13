iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,075,000. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 162.5% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 162,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 160,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $119.60. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $136.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

