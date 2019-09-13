iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,980,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,034,375 shares.The stock last traded at $130.25 and had previously closed at $130.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. F3Logic LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

