iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,149,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 708,811 shares.The stock last traded at $23.69 and had previously closed at $23.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

