iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EUFN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,293. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

