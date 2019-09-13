iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.97, 946 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter.

