Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 717 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,136% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. ValuEngine cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.79 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,632.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 266.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 424.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 197,880 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 886,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.