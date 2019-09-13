Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.13

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.13 and last traded at $38.13, with a volume of 1384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 444,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 410,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

