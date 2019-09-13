Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter.

