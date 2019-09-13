Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Trading Down 0.8%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.40, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGL. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the second quarter valued at about $270,000.

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

