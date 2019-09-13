Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 341,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 190,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $46.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

