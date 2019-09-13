Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Skechers USA makes up about 4.3% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Skechers USA worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $134,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $3,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,500 shares of company stock worth $9,179,925 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

