International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Speedway Corporation is a leading promoter of motorsports activities, currently promoting more than 100 racing events annually as well as numerous other motorsports-related activities. The Company owns and/or operates 13 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities, including Daytona International Speedway in Florida (home of the DAYTONA 500); Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway located outside Detroit; Richmond Raceway in Virginia; Auto Club Speedway of Southern CaliforniaSM near Los Angeles; Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas; Phoenix Raceway in Arizona; Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 RacewaySM near Chicago, Illinois; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; and Watkins Glen International in New York. The Company also owns and operates Motor Racing NetworkSM, the nation’s largest independent sports radio network and Americrown Service CorporationSM, a subsidiary that provides catering services, and food and beverage concessions. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered International Speedway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered International Speedway from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered International Speedway from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $33.50.

ISCA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. International Speedway has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Speedway news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Speedway during the first quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 1,248.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 145.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Speedway by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,051 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

