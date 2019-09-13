International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 243000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Frontier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Frontier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.