International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 713 ($9.32) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 643.58 ($8.41).

LON IAG opened at GBX 458.10 ($5.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 697.20 ($9.11). The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 434.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.89.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

