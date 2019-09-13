Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $2.22. Internap shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 8,953 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on INAP shares. Benchmark set a $8.00 price target on Internap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

The firm has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Internap Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

