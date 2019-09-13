Intercontinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IHG. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Intercontinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,900 ($64.03).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG opened at GBX 5,040 ($65.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,265.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,041.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.