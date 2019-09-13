Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upgraded Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

IPPLF stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.