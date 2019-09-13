Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Stock Price Up 2%

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.13 ($2.22) and last traded at A$3.10 ($2.20), approximately 158,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.04 ($2.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. Integrated Research’s payout ratio is currently 55.12%.

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

